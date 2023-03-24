Previous
Reflections by fishers
The River Ouse is over its banks once more and the lower path is flooded.
However I feel there is a silver lining with lovely reflections of trees, the rowing club and Barker Tower.
Barker Tower was built in the 14th centuary and has a sister on the opposite river bank. A heavy chain linked the Towers for the purpose of collecting tolls from boatmen, and for defence.The Tower housed ferrymen until Lendle Bridge was opened in 1863.
The tower has had lots of other uses including being a mortuary.
Today, a cafe, The Perky Peacock opperates from there. Closed when flooded but usually open and a favourite with many dog walkers as they have ouside seating, water bowls and treats. The humans like it too!

Katharine
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

