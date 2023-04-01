Kings Cross Railway Station, London

This shot was taken from the gate line when I arrived at Kings Cross railway station in London on Thursday 23rd March on my way to visit my daughter Lucy and her family.



It was my first long journey by rail for almost 4 years, as a result of a period of illness that Katharine had, followed by Covid. I have to admit I was rather apprehensive to be travelling, and was quite relieved and pleased when the journey was over. It was well worth the effort.



King’s Cross Station was opened to passengers on 14 October 1852. Designed by Lewis Cubitt to be simple and functional it was at the time the largest railway station in Britain. Two train sheds both 800ft (244 metres) long, 105ft (32 metres) wide and 71 ft (22 metres) high are closed by a plain brick screen 216ft long with two large arched windows and with a porch of six arched openings, three each side of the square Italianate clock tower 112ft high which is the stations only ornament. This shot shows one of the train sheds.



The station soon proved too small and cramped, and retained that quality until quite recently when a new concourse and an extra main line platform was built.



The area known as King’s Cross got its name from a statue of King George IV erected at the crossroads outside the station. The monument itself was short lived, being completed in 1836 and demolished in 1845, but the area retained the name.



Ian







