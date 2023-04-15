Previous
New Life (3) by fishers
Photo 2501

New Life (3)

Still in the small square at the town end of Topcliffe Road in Thirsk, there were quite a few display items based on the idea of a hat.

This collage shows four of them, showing a rabbit (top left), fried egg (top right), chicken (bottom left), flowery bonnet (bottom right).

Another interesting collection of creative ideas from the Thirsk yarnbombers.

Ian
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
685% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ah, lovely to see these! Love the egg :)
April 15th, 2023  
