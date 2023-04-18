Weeping Willow

This weeping willow was one of several beside Cod Beck, in an attractive grassy area just north of Thirsk town centre.



After spending time taking photos of the yarn bombing around the Market Place in Thirsk, we went for a short walk beside Cod Beck, northeards on the west bank, and returning by the east bank. It was a really pleasant short walk. I have to be careful at the moment not to walk very far, since I've done some damage to one of my achilles tendons, and I know from past experience that it will take a while to heal, and longer if I try and do too much too quickly.



Ian