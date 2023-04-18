Previous
Weeping Willow by fishers
Photo 2504

Weeping Willow

This weeping willow was one of several beside Cod Beck, in an attractive grassy area just north of Thirsk town centre.

After spending time taking photos of the yarn bombing around the Market Place in Thirsk, we went for a short walk beside Cod Beck, northeards on the west bank, and returning by the east bank. It was a really pleasant short walk. I have to be careful at the moment not to walk very far, since I've done some damage to one of my achilles tendons, and I know from past experience that it will take a while to heal, and longer if I try and do too much too quickly.

Ian
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
April 18th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is lovely - I like weeping willow trees very much!
April 18th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful capture, they are always first to leaf and last to drop!
April 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Weeping willows are so lovely this time of year
April 18th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
April 18th, 2023  
carol white ace
Love to see weeping willows,a lovely capture.Fav😊
April 18th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A favourite tree of mine.
April 18th, 2023  
