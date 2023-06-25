Look Out Below!

These painted windows are immediately outside the railway station at Knaresborough, and they mark the English Civil War in the town.



The smaller left hand window is in reality immediately above the right hand window, and the Cavalier is about to give the Roundhead a very unpleasant surprise, while the Roundhead is pouring something unpleasant onto whoever is below him.



The English Civil War divided Knaresborough as it did many communities across the country. Knaresborough Castle was held by Royalists. After the Parliamentarian victory at the Battle of Marston Moor in July 1644, the castle came under seige until December. When the walls were breached on 20th December the Royalists surrendered. The castle was dismantled in 1648, after the war.



Today, little of the castle remains, but there are splendid views from its site.



The artist who produced this artwork was Shirley Vine



