Finger Post

Continuing our walk from yesterday's post, after reaching Whitby Road, we turned up a track and then right onto a disused railway which is now a cycle and footpath and which runs westward to the south of Guisborough, and is known as the Guisborough Greenway. We eventually left the trail by descending a flight of steps onto Belmangate and the way back into the centre of Guisborough. However before leaving the trail I couldn't resist a shot of this finger post.



Two things caught my eye - the round feature at the top, with a flower at its centre, and the pair of walking boots on the support post. They look almost as battered and worn as mine!



I suspect we will be back here to continue our walk westwards along the trail, though I'm not sure it will be this year, since Moorsbus is only running until the end of August (only a 2 month season) due to financial constraints.



This was a quite short walk but was full of interest, and fitted in well with other things we were doing while in Guisborough.



Sorry for the later than usual post, I've only just got bak from another Moorsbus trip today.



Ian