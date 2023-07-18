Hunters of Helmsley

Another weekend and another Moorsbus outing. A relatively short bus journey this time to get to Sutton Bank to do a walk to Rievaulx Abbey. Not a long walk, only about 5 miles (8km), but I've started this Moorsbus season relatively unfit due to an achilles tendon injury at the end of March which needed a long period to heal.



Before showing you shots from the walk, here is a quick glimpse of a flowery corner of Helmsley, taken in a ten minute gap between getting off the bus from York and boarding a second bus to Sutton Bank.



This flower display is on a local family run delicatessen known as Hunters of Helmsley, a shop with a very positive reputation. There has been a display of flowers outside the shop for many years, and in the last few years other shops have followed their example, making the town an even more attractive place than it was before.



