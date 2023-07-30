It Came From Beneath the Ouse

More from the Bomb Squad and their Educated Vandals exhibition in York, and here is a locally inspired piece of work entitled 'It Came From Beneath the Ouse'. The setting is clealry fixed in York as the creature winds itself around the west towers of York Minster. Quite an appropriate place to display this since the disused office block where the exhibition is housed is right on the banks of the River Ouse.



Ouse is an interesting word and is used to name several different rivers. It is very appropriate, since it comes from the Celtic word which meant 'water'.



The artwork brings to mind two memories from the past. The first is the John Wyndham novel 'The Kraken Wakes' (still a favourite novel), and the second is the SciFi film 'It Came from Beneath the Sea', one of many 1950s films with simular themes, and which I still occasionally like to watch.



I do like the addition of the three yellow plastic ducks as well!



