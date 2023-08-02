Queen's Staith

Still with the Bomb Squad and their Educated Vandals exhibition in York, and here taking advantage of the view through a riverside window of one of the upper floors of the office block looking down on Queen's Staith to the south-south-west.



This is a much changed area, having once been an important warehousing, industry and riverside mooring. To the left, Woodsmill Quay was once a busy warehouse which has been converted to apartments. Its past is reflected by the presence of the crane once used to load and unload goods to and from boats moored beside it.



To the right a modern building is meant to reflect the architecture of the warehouse, but with limited success, in my opinion. It is the Queen's Hotel, and the only people visible in this shot are on its balcony



This side of the river is quite a contrast with the opposite bank (out of shot), where there are cafes, restaurants and a pub, and which is busy during the day and the evening.



The line of trees in the background follows the line of the medieval city walls.



Ian