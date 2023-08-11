Previous
Battered Crop by fishers
Photo 2618

Battered Crop

Another shot from our walk north from Great Broughton, on our Moorsbus day out last weekend, and here the effects of the rain and wind that has been such a feature of the British Summer of the last few weeks.

There were a number of flattened areas in this field of wheat. From what I've seen in other areas, this is fairly typical of what is happening this year. Indeed, some fields of crops are far worse than this. Hopefully much of the crop can be saved when the farmer harvests it. The forecast suggests a more settled period of weather for the second half of the month.

The row of trees and bushes in the background marks the route of a disused railway from Picton, past Stokesley to Battersby where it would once have joined the existing Esk Valley line towards Whitby. Some disused railways have been converted to cycling or walking routes, but sadly this isn't one of them.

Ian
11th August 2023

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 11th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
What a lot of damage the heavy rain showers can cause.
August 11th, 2023  
