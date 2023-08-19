Previous
A Sign of Autumn by fishers
Photo 2626

A Sign of Autumn

The start of Autumn might still be a month away, but these sycamore leaves are already beginning to change to Autumn colours - and this shot was taken a week ago on our Moorsbus trip last weekend.

As we looked around during our walk there were other signs that Summer was well towards its end. And in the distance the purple of the hills where the heather was in flower, another sure sign that Autumn isn't too far away. More about the heather in a post quite soon after we finally had a walk through the heather this afternoon.

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
A lovely shot and you are right, definite hints of autumn to be seen.
August 19th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What lovely colours but somehow feels early
August 19th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
August 19th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
I feel as if summer has barely started, but these colours are lovely
August 19th, 2023  
