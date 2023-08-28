Previous
Modern Staircase by fishers
Photo 2635

Modern Staircase

This is quite a contrast to the spiral staircase in yesterday's shot, where the staircase was hidden within the thickness of the keep walls of Cliffords Tower. Here, this new staircase, walkways, and roof are a recent development to give access to parts of the building which had not been accessible for several hundred years, and to make it safer to go onto the top of the building to enjoy the panoramic views over the city of York.

The appearance of the keep is unchanged from outside of the building, but the changes do give some important views of the interior structure, and provide some good photo opportunities not previously available.

When this development was first proposed, there was quite a lot of controversy. I had mixed views. Having seen the transformation of Conisbrough Castle in South Yorkshire when that had a roof and internal floors installed, I had seen the positive effects that could be achieved. Importantly, the structure here in York is free standing and can be removed to return the keep to its condition before the changes.

If the numbers of visitors to Cliffords Tower is a measure of the results of the changes, then it has to be classed as a success, with a significant increase in visitor numbers, despite a large increase in the admission price.

I must admit I have visited several times, and now quite like the changes, and they do provide som interesting new views.

Apologies for our late post today. We have been out on the Moorsbus for the last time this year. It has only been a short season (9 weeks), but we have had some lovely days exploring!

28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Jesika
Would love to visit but the steps up would defeat me, bad enough when I was younger...sigh
August 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great capture of this incredible space
August 28th, 2023  
Shepherdman
Nicely done, complimenting the old building
August 28th, 2023  
