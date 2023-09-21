Miles the Mascot

Katharine and I had a visit to Sheffield last Friday, and we discovered this traveller on the railway station concourse in Sheffield.



He is called Miles, and is the mascot of East Midlands Railway. He features in advertising for the railway, and other examples of him can be found at other East Midlands Railway operated stations.



I thought he was rather fun, and I will be keeping an eye out for him as we travel to other stations.



Sorry for the rather later than usual post. I've been chasing steam trains today - more of that in a few days when I've had chance to sort out all the photos.



Ian