Miles the Mascot by fishers
Photo 2659

Miles the Mascot

Katharine and I had a visit to Sheffield last Friday, and we discovered this traveller on the railway station concourse in Sheffield.

He is called Miles, and is the mascot of East Midlands Railway. He features in advertising for the railway, and other examples of him can be found at other East Midlands Railway operated stations.

I thought he was rather fun, and I will be keeping an eye out for him as we travel to other stations.

Sorry for the rather later than usual post. I've been chasing steam trains today - more of that in a few days when I've had chance to sort out all the photos.

Ian
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365.
728% complete

View this month »

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very purpley cute fav
September 21st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
He's cute, but I'm not sure he's very cuddly!
September 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
September 21st, 2023  
