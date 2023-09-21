Sign up
Previous
Photo 2659
Miles the Mascot
Katharine and I had a visit to Sheffield last Friday, and we discovered this traveller on the railway station concourse in Sheffield.
He is called Miles, and is the mascot of East Midlands Railway. He features in advertising for the railway, and other examples of him can be found at other East Midlands Railway operated stations.
I thought he was rather fun, and I will be keeping an eye out for him as we travel to other stations.
Sorry for the rather later than usual post. I've been chasing steam trains today - more of that in a few days when I've had chance to sort out all the photos.
Ian
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
3
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
Tags
sheffield
,
miles
,
railway station
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very purpley cute fav
September 21st, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
He's cute, but I'm not sure he's very cuddly!
September 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
September 21st, 2023
