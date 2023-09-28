Previous
Little and Large by fishers
Photo 2666

Little and Large

One of the locomotives I went to see and take photos of was the smaller of these two tank engines, the one at the front carrying the number 55189.

I had moved onto the footbridge for this shot, one of my favourite viewpoints at Pickering station.

55189 was built in 1909 for the Caledonian Railway. It was designed to pull suburban passenger services in Scotland. It remained in service until 1962, when it was restored and bought for preservation. It currently works on the preserved Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway, and was loaned to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway for their gala event.

The second locomotive was built in the 1950s and was also designed for suburban passenger services. It is a resident of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, and a frequent sight on the line.

Ian
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Great shot of the two engines
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise