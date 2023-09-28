Little and Large

One of the locomotives I went to see and take photos of was the smaller of these two tank engines, the one at the front carrying the number 55189.



I had moved onto the footbridge for this shot, one of my favourite viewpoints at Pickering station.



55189 was built in 1909 for the Caledonian Railway. It was designed to pull suburban passenger services in Scotland. It remained in service until 1962, when it was restored and bought for preservation. It currently works on the preserved Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway, and was loaned to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway for their gala event.



The second locomotive was built in the 1950s and was also designed for suburban passenger services. It is a resident of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, and a frequent sight on the line.



Ian