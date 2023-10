Heart of an Anemone

Another shot from my walk through Homestead Park on Wednesday, taken on a new border created this year beside the path to the Water End entrance to the park. The border has been a great resource for the local bee population, who have visited in their hundreds!



Sadly, no walk today, the weather is windy and wet, so I'm saving my energy for tomorrow when I have an appointment for my seasonal vaccinations. Hopefully it will be a little drier and less windy by then.



Ian