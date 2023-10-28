Previous
York Minster by fishers
Photo 2694

York Minster

Leaving the east end of Precentor's Close, the Minster becomes visible in all its glory. You can get a stiff neck looking up at its impressive height. This is the west end of the building, and I first took a photo of it in about 1970.

At that time the future of the Minster was uncertain, with the effects on the building of inadequate foundations from the time it was first built.

A remarkable project was started to build new foundations below the Minster. This part of the building was temporarily supported by massive steel buttresses while the work took place. The scheme was a success, and today we can see the building in all its glory again.

I mentioned a couple of days ago that Precentor's Court was close to the heart of the city - well, towards the top of the large central stained glass is the Heart of Yorkshire window.

Towards the right of the shot can be seen the new sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II (in the slightly lighter stone) - http://365project.org/fishers/365/2022-11-14 and http://365project.org/fishers/365/2022-11-15

Ian
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cordiander
Impressive. I like it very much.
October 28th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Keep posting beautiful York
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise