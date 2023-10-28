York Minster

Leaving the east end of Precentor's Close, the Minster becomes visible in all its glory. You can get a stiff neck looking up at its impressive height. This is the west end of the building, and I first took a photo of it in about 1970.
At that time the future of the Minster was uncertain, with the effects on the building of inadequate foundations from the time it was first built.
A remarkable project was started to build new foundations below the Minster. This part of the building was temporarily supported by massive steel buttresses while the work took place. The scheme was a success, and today we can see the building in all its glory again.
I mentioned a couple of days ago that Precentor's Court was close to the heart of the city - well, towards the top of the large central stained glass is the Heart of Yorkshire window.