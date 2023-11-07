School Half Term - 1

Both of our daughters like to organise trips and activities for their children during school holidays, and a couple of weeks ago Louise took her children to RAF Coningsby to visit the hanger housing the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aircraft.



The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aircraft are vintage aircraft from the Second World War which are maintained in working order, and which during the Summer months attend air displays and other events.



Over the Winter major maintenance work takes place, and the shots in this collage show a variety of activities and aircraft.



Ian