Two Together

I couldn't resist this final shot of an event I can't remember seeing before - two steam hauled special trains in York railway station at the same time. They were not planned to be in the station at the same time, but late running of one of them brought them together.



I have seen steam specials with two locomotives at the front of one train, or one at the front and one at the rear, or one locomotive being replaced by another, but I think this is the first time I've seen two seperate steam hauled trains at the same time since back in the 1960s when they were in everyday service.



The locomotive on the left was shown in yesterday's post, and the one on the right was in Tuesday's post.



I converted the shot to b&w because by this time the light was very poor and the colours didn't look very attractive. Now if only those electrification masts could be removed, the shot would be improved some more!



Ian