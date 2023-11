The Way into Narnia

The first Narnia book by CS Lewis, 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe' finds a group of children playing hide and seek in a large old house where they are staying. One of them hides in a wardrobe, and discovers that there is a way out of the back of the wardrobe into another land, the magical world of Narnia.



This shot shows one of the children close to the wardrobe, and through the back of the wardrobe can be seen two more of the children already in Narnia.



Ian