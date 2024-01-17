Hospital Art (2)

Another shot that Katharine took at Charing Cross Hospital in London earlier this week, and entitled 'African Women in British Healthcare'.



Unlike yesterday when I wasn't able to find any information about the rural life tile artworks, today there is information easily found online. The Imperial Health Charity website gives this information in an article dated May 2022: "A vibrant new mural spotlighting the role African women have played in the British health service has been unveiled at Charing Cross Hospital.



The work, by Bristol-based artist Michele Curtis, features seven African women who have worked in the UK’s healthcare system. The mural is the result of a collaboration between the artist and the Young Historians Project - a non-profit organisation formed by young people of African and Caribbean descent.



The organisation’s work focuses on encouraging people to engage with black British history, particularly those whose lives and contributions have been overlooked.



Among those featured on the mural are Susan Ofori Atta, who graduated from Edinburgh Medical school in 1947 before becoming the first female doctor in Ghana, and Professor Dame Elizabeth Nneka Anionwu, who worked tirelessly to raise awareness of Sickle Cell disease and its effects on African and Caribbean people in Britain.



Also portrayed is Amakhoe Minney, a current member of staff in the hospital’s hyper acute stroke unit. Born in Namibia 1995, Amakhoe moved to London when she was 18 to study physiotherapy at King’s College.



Amakhoe said: “I think the project is incredible and I feel very proud – not just to be on the wall as an African, but also because I’ve worked at Imperial College Healthcare for four years and I really love it here."



In recent years our hospitals have become quite a repository for works of art. They are believed to contribute to the health and wellbeing of patients and staff alike.



Ian