Al fresco dining? - Not a good idea!

Yesterday was a rather busy day, since it was the first day of the York Residents Festival 2024, when various museums and other venues offer residents free admission, or some form of discount on food and other things.



My main objective was a visit to the Air Museum at Elvington, just to the south-east of the city. More of that in the coming days, but for today a look at the River Ouse in the city centre at the end of my day.



As you can see, the river is still making its presence felt along the riverside, although the flood level is gradually going down. The normal course of the river is just behind this dining area, which is located next to a tower which housed a tool booth to collect fees from vehicles crossing Skeldergate Bridge when it was first opened in the upper part, and machinery to open the bridge to river traffic in the lower part. Tolls have long since been abolished and the bridge lifting mechanism removed since opening the bridge to river traffic is no longer needed since the demise of sail powered ships. The building now houses Dyls cafe / bar.



To the right of this shot are Tower Gardens, which have partly emerged from the floood water, though one of the large trees there has fallen.



Ian