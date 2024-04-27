A rather quiet view of Kings Cross railway station from the exit gate line, taken before I began my exploration of the massive regeneration around the station. Four LNER Azuma trains and a Grand Central train await their turn to travel north to a variety of destinations.
Kings Cross station has itself been regenerated in recent years. Behind where I'm stood the old, rather claustrophobic, concourse and ticket offices have been swept away and a large public square created. To the left (west) of this shot is a new concourse and ticket office, with shops and a lot of other facilities, and it is a rather splendid piece of modern architecture. ( see https://365project.org/fishers/365/2023-04-02 )
This train shed and its neighbour to the right were also refurbished, with renewed glass in the roof - photovoltaic glass so it is generating electricity as well as admitting light. An additional platform was created as well.
The track layout north of the platforms was also updated to streamline the arrival and departure of trains.
The result is an attractive and functional station, more practical and comfortable than before the work took place.