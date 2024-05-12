Spa Gardens, Ripon

The small city of Ripon is almost 25 miles to the north-west of York, and it was once a place that we visited quite regularly, though in recent years it has fallen off our radar.



Recently it has received quite a lot of publicity, with a yarnbombing group producing a display ready for the 80th anniversary of D Day. More on that when we get to the anniversary in a few weeks. The other publicity concerned the change in operator of the bus service between York and Ripon. It is reviewed regularly since it receives a subsidy from the North Yorkshire council.



We decided it was time for a bus trip. The route is quite slow and not very direct, but it did take us on a tour of quite a few villages on the way, and we came back with quite a list of places that we would like to visit.



We had an enjoyable wander around Ripon, and part of our wander took us through the Spa Gardens, an attractive park. This shot was taken quite close to the entrance to the park.



Facilities in the park are quite good, but sadly the cafe wasn't open on the day we chose.



When we got home I had a look at the spreadsheet that has a record of all my photos, and I was shocked to discover that our last visits to Ripon were in 2018 - we made two visits that year. I don't think it will be that long before we visit again, since we collected several ideas for places and museums in the city which look worth exploring.



