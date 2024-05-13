Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

Still in Ripon, in the Spa Gardens, and Katharine took this photo of carvings of characters from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.



A 2013 addition to Spa Gardens was a series of tree sculptures depicting characters from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Carroll spent time as choirboy at Ripon Cathedral and is said to have been inspired to create the characters by the cathedral’s animal carvings (Though Ripon isn't the only place to claim to have inspired Lewis Carroll, Beverley in East Yorkshire makes a simular claim).



'Chainsaw Mick' was commissioned to create the carvings using the trunks of a cypress tree that was to have been cut down. As well as a very lifelike Alice, these garden sculptures include the Caterpillar, Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit.



Ian