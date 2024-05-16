Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2894
Iris
When Katharine and I decide to go for a local walk, the choice is often to Homestead Park. Over the years we have visited in all weathers and at all times of the year.
The gardens are beautifully maintained and are regularly being enhanced. They are a real haven, and have featured frequently on our project.
Katharine and I had a lovely walk there on Monday, enjoying the lovely sunshine and taking photos of many of theplants and flowers there. My favourite shot of the day was this iris.
Ian
16th May 2024
16th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
2894
photos
94
followers
41
following
792% complete
View this month »
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
13th May 2024 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
iris
,
homestead park
Jo Worboys
Beautiful close up
May 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close