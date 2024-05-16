Previous
Iris by fishers
When Katharine and I decide to go for a local walk, the choice is often to Homestead Park. Over the years we have visited in all weathers and at all times of the year.

The gardens are beautifully maintained and are regularly being enhanced. They are a real haven, and have featured frequently on our project.

Katharine and I had a lovely walk there on Monday, enjoying the lovely sunshine and taking photos of many of theplants and flowers there. My favourite shot of the day was this iris.

Ian
16th May 2024

