Ice Cream Boat

One of the features of the York riverside is this ice cream boat, which is regularly moored beside Judy Dench Walk, close to one of the entrances to the Museum Gardens, and beside the mooring that tour boats use.



Although I've seen ice cream being sold on boats I've been on, this is the only place where I've seen a boat whose only purpose is to sell ice cream.



The original ice cream boat in York was moored south of the city centre, close to the Millenium Bridge, and according to an online search it also still exists. That one has been in business since around 2013, with the one in this photo a few years later. I don't know if they are operated by the same company.



It would be interesting to hear if any of you know of an ice cream boat in a location other than York.



Ian