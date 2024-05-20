St Anthony's Hall Garden, York (2)

As I described yesterday, this is an attractive garden, but its setting is of considerable interest as well. Beyond the garden, on the left is St Anthony's Hall. It doesn't look particularly old, but the first phase of the building was built in 1453, and a much large section was completed in 1490s. It was originally a guildhall, but has had many uses over the century. It is currently the home of the Trinity Church on the upper floor.



The other building in the right background was originally a school, when a Bluecoat School existed on the site. It is now the home of the York Centre for Print, a print studio, museum and gallery that aims to preserve an ancient craft.



So a beautiful setting on a sunny day, and some fascinating old buildings around it to contemplate as well.



Ian