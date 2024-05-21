Matrons Walk

Katharine and I had a walk in part of the grounds of the former Clifton Hospital a few evenings ago. Parts of the site were redeveloped after the hospital closed, with a business park and a housing estate, but the southern part of the site have been left for nature to gradually take over.



There are several interesting short walks on the southern part of the site, popular for an evening stroll or a dog walk.



This shot shows two parallel rows of scots pine with a rather meandering path running between them, which forms Matrons Walk. Sadly some of the trees are in poor condition and at least one has fallen.



It is interesting to see how the area is slowly changing as nature reclaims it. I believe it is owned by the companies that built the business park and housing estate. It would be very sad if they were to decide to develop this area as well. It has become a very popular informal recreation area and nature site.



Ian