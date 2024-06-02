Previous
Butterfly by fishers
Photo 2911

Butterfly

Spotted on our walk back from the Homestead Park this afternoon, this Speckled Wood butterfly was basking in the sun in the undergrowth at the bottom of a hedge.

These butterflies are common and widespread across the UK, though less common in Scotland. You can spot them in woodland glades and rides, parks, hedgerows, and gardens between April and September.

Ian
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

gloria jones ace
Excellent close up and details
June 2nd, 2024  
Jesika
Lovely photo. I remember when we first saw them, about 1500 in York Cemetery counted on a group Butterfly walk as they were moving north. A friend had said as a young man he had had to go to southern counties to see them. I saw 3 today. Rarely see double figures on local walkies.
June 2nd, 2024  
