Previous
Photo 2911
Butterfly
Spotted on our walk back from the Homestead Park this afternoon, this Speckled Wood butterfly was basking in the sun in the undergrowth at the bottom of a hedge.
These butterflies are common and widespread across the UK, though less common in Scotland. You can spot them in woodland glades and rides, parks, hedgerows, and gardens between April and September.
Ian
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
2
2
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
2911
photos
93
followers
38
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
2nd June 2024 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
speckled wood butterfly
gloria jones
ace
Excellent close up and details
June 2nd, 2024
Jesika
Lovely photo. I remember when we first saw them, about 1500 in York Cemetery counted on a group Butterfly walk as they were moving north. A friend had said as a young man he had had to go to southern counties to see them. I saw 3 today. Rarely see double figures on local walkies.
June 2nd, 2024
