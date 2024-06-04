Starling

At a distance, starlings look almost black, but when seen more closely, they are quite colourful birds with an attractive mix of green and purple amids their predominantly brown colour.



Starlings are well known for forming murmurations - huge flocks of birds which meet together just before dusk, that twist, turn, swoop and swirl across the sky in beautiful shape-shifting clouds.



Some years ago starlings started to roost under Lendal Bridge in York, and the flock would fly out from below one side of the bridge and up over the bridge and back into the other side, forming a rather impressive arch. The local council soon took action to deter them, and there has been no repeat of their behaviour at the bridge.



Ian