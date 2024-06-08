Flowers

Katharine and I had a trip on the bus to Thirsk on Wednesday. We had several objectives in mind. First, a new housing development in Sowerby, just outside Thirsk, has several sculptures on show, and I wanted photos. Second, there was a small yarnbombing display in the Market Place to commemorate D Day. Third, there was a display of yarnbomb flowers beside the path into St Mary's Church in Thirsk, and it is this I've chosen to share today.



I really like the many and varied designs of knitted or crocheted flowers, found either side of the path, and between which wild flowers are now growing. I thought it made an attractive approach to the church.



Ian