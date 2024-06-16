Previous
Monet Inspired View (2) by fishers
Monet Inspired View (2)

It is interesting to see how thos who run the Art Gallery and Museum Gardens (same people run both) have interpreted Monet artworks in the way the picture frames have been placed around the gardens. The notes about Monet displayed with each frame give an indication.

The notes with this frame read: "As an impressionist artist, Monet was fascinated by the impact light had on different landscapes. For him, the effects of light on a subject became as important as the subject itself. He painted the same scenes repeatedly at different times of the day, and throughout the seasons, to capture changing light conditions.

During the early 1890s, Monet made a series of paintings of Rouen Cathedral in France, which explored how its appearance was transformed by light and weather. He said: ‘Everything changes, even stone.’ "

It is indeed fascinating how the colours of the stone in the ruins of St Mary's Abbey change in different lighting conditions. The stone the abbey is built of is Magnesian Limestone, from quarries near Tadcaster, some 10 miles west of York. In sunsine the stone is an attractive creamy colour, which deepens as the sun is lower in the sky. In dull conditions, and particularly when wet, it looks grey.

Looks better on black background.

Ian
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

gloria jones ace
Wonderful framing and narrative :)
June 16th, 2024  
