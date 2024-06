Almost Sunset on 21st June

English Heritage organised a late evening opening of Cliffords Tower in York on Friday evening, to enable visitors to see the sunset on 21st June, the traditional first day of summer.



This shot was taken around 30 mins before the official sunset time as the sun disappeared behind a rather big bank of cloud. We did see a few other glimpses of brightness later as the sun could briefly be glimpsed through small breaks in the bank of cloud, but I rather liked the mix of light and cloud in this shot.



Ian