Grey Heron

I saw this looking across part of Rawcliffe Lake yesterday, so I took a couple of shots, which were very much at the limit of the capabilities of my camera, before walking round the lake to try and get a closer shot.



I was surprised to find it still there when I got closer - it was school leaving time and the pupils from two local primary school use the path to get home, and as usual were quite noisy and excited to be out of school, but the grey heron didn't seem bothered.



The heron was stood on one of several artificial islands in the lake, placed to encourage birds to use the lake.



Ian