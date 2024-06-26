Previous
Grey Heron by fishers
Photo 2934

Grey Heron

I saw this looking across part of Rawcliffe Lake yesterday, so I took a couple of shots, which were very much at the limit of the capabilities of my camera, before walking round the lake to try and get a closer shot.

I was surprised to find it still there when I got closer - it was school leaving time and the pupils from two local primary school use the path to get home, and as usual were quite noisy and excited to be out of school, but the grey heron didn't seem bothered.

The heron was stood on one of several artificial islands in the lake, placed to encourage birds to use the lake.

Ian
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Herons don't care, do they? They just wait and wait and then pounce!
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise