Getting a Lift Home

The journey home from Great Ayton on the Moorsbus involves a break of 35 mins at Helmsley, which is often quite handy for anyone who needs to use the local facilities.



On this occasion it was also handy to see historical vehicles leaving Duncombe Park where there had been a steam and vintage rally for the weekend. There were quite a few vehicles on the move, but many of the vintage steam engines were loaded onto trailers to be towed home, like the one in this shot. That was quite a contrast with last year when quite a few steam traction engines left under their own power. There is a great vantage point (with a bench) just outside the entrance to Duncombe Park.



The other surprise this year was that there were a lot of vintage tractors leaving the event as well, with fewer steam traction engines, but perhaps that is just an accident of timing compared with last year.



This vehicle was built by Charles Burrell & Sons. Wikipedia says this about the company: "Charles Burrell & Sons were builders of steam traction engines, agricultural machinery, steam lorries and steam tram engines. The company was based in Thetford, Norfolk and operated from the St Nicholas works on Minstergate and St Nicholas Street, some of which survives today.



At their height they employed over 350 people and were the largest employer within the town. The company became known for producing reliable and good-looking traction engines which were always built to customers' requirements. The company declined after the First World War when internal combustion engines started to become a cheaper alternative to steam power. The company finally closed in 1928."



Our next post won't be until Monday. Have a good weekend!



Ian