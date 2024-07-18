Normanton Church, Rutland Water

Not only was Lucy away for the weekend last weekend, but Katharine went to stay with Louise and her family for a few days, and this is one of the photos she took during her visit. Sadly the weather was rather poor while she was there, with too much rain. While there they had a trip to Rutland Water, a reservoir east of Rutland's county town, Oakham, constructed between 1971 and 1975. It was first filled in 1976.



Normanton Church was built in classical style for the Normanton Hall estate on the site of a 14th-century building. Except for the tower, the medieval church was rebuilt in 1764 by Sir Gilbert Heathcote, 3rd Baronet. A new classical tower and the western portico were built by Thomas Cundy junior between 1826 and 1829, based on the design of St John's, Smith Square, Westminster; the nave and apse were constructed in 1911, by J. B. Gridley of London.



The church is a well known landmark at the edge of the reservoir. It was oriiginally due to be demolished as the area was cleared before the reservoir was filled, but a massive protest resulted in a scheme to preserve it.



It was realised that when full the water level would reach half way up the church, so the lower part was filled with rubble and a new concrete floor created which would be 60cm above high water level. The church would become a small island once the reservoir was filled, and so a causeway was built connecting it to the nearby shore of the lake and an embankment was constructed around the building. A layer of boulders was then put in place as a defensive breakwater.



Owned by Anglian Water, the former church is now a popular wedding venue, with some lovely photo opportunities, and perhaps the most photographed location around the reservoir. It is also used for concerts and other events.



Ian