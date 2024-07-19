Beside the River Ouse in York

I had a trip into York city centre this afternoon, hoping to get photos of a few things before the school holiday rush makes the city centre far too busy. Alas I was already too late. The trip wasn't without its problems - the park and ride bus I went in on struck a tree branch as it pulled away from a bus stop and broke at least one window, so I got off and walked the rest of the way in.



I got several of the photos I wanted, and then made my way for a park and ride bus home. There wasn't one due, and traffic congestion was quite bad, so I decided to walk towards home beside the River Ouse. I followed the south bank, where it is usually quieter. It is quite a while since I walked along that bank, and along several sections there were masses of himalayan balsam growing, taking away the views of the river and drastically narrowing the path.



Fortunately other sections were much clearer and the avenue of willow trees provides a lovely sheltered walk, as you can see here in this shot. Today was the hottest day of the year so far, with a temperature of around 28C, so it was pleasant to enjoy this shaded section of path.



Ian