Beside the River Ouse in York by fishers
Photo 2952

Beside the River Ouse in York

I had a trip into York city centre this afternoon, hoping to get photos of a few things before the school holiday rush makes the city centre far too busy. Alas I was already too late. The trip wasn't without its problems - the park and ride bus I went in on struck a tree branch as it pulled away from a bus stop and broke at least one window, so I got off and walked the rest of the way in.

I got several of the photos I wanted, and then made my way for a park and ride bus home. There wasn't one due, and traffic congestion was quite bad, so I decided to walk towards home beside the River Ouse. I followed the south bank, where it is usually quieter. It is quite a while since I walked along that bank, and along several sections there were masses of himalayan balsam growing, taking away the views of the river and drastically narrowing the path.

Fortunately other sections were much clearer and the avenue of willow trees provides a lovely sheltered walk, as you can see here in this shot. Today was the hottest day of the year so far, with a temperature of around 28C, so it was pleasant to enjoy this shaded section of path.

Ian
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Judith Johnson ace
It looks almost tropical with the overhanging branches. Beautifully peaceful
July 19th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful spot
July 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ahhh, lovely! I just drove back from Keswick today, but we left at 5.30am to avoid all the school breaking up traffic plus the heat plus it being Friday! Hopefully it will all settle down into an easier rhythm now the schools are done and traffic will lighten. Beautiful view along this path
July 19th, 2024  
