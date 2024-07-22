Helmsley Castle - East Tower

This now derelict tower was built in the early 12th century. It was later raised in height, perhaps for a visit by Edward III in 1334. It was intended to display the power of the landowner to the people of the town below it.



It was first used in battle in the English Civil War in 1644, when it was defended by the Royalists. The civil war was a bitter conflict between King and Parliament. In 1644 at the battle of Marston Moor, the Royalists were defeated by the Parliamentarians. Soon after, the city of York fell to the Parliamentarians, and then their attention turned to Helmsley, where Royalists faced a siege which began by September 1644. Eventually, in November 1644 the Royalists were forced to surrender, following a failed attempt to supply the castle with food.



Following the surrender, the massive gatehouses and the east tower were destroyed with explosives. The stonework from the demolished part of the East Tower can still be seen as a pile of rubble in the defensive ditch below the tower. It would no longer display the power of the landowner as it had done during the previous 500 years.



Ian

