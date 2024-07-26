Outside the Box

I've seen photos of street furniture decorated by street artists before, but as far as I remember not in the UK.



Here in York, local artist HazardOne (Harriet Wood) was recently commissioned by York BID (Business Improvement District) to decorate a series of telecom cabinets under the title 'Outside the Box'.



There are around 12 cabinets that have been decorated with designs based on stained glass windows. They are found along The Stonebow and Peasholme Green, and make an interesting short walk. We didn't see them all, so another trip is required to get photos of the rest.



Ian