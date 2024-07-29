Gisborough Priory

Another Moorsbus trip, and this time we had a trip to Guisborough, just outside the North York Moors national park on its northern side, and not far from Great Ayton and Stokesley which we visited early this month.



Much of our time was spent in the ruins and gardens of Gisborough Priory. Though owned by English Heritage, the grounds are now maintained by a voluntary organisation, and their hard work has transformed the site to the south of the priory church from what was a rather neglected and overgrown area to a lovely place to relax, especially on a hot and sunny day.



Gisborough Priory was founded in 1119 as the Priory of St Mary by the Norman feudal magnate Robert de Brus, also an ancestor of the Scottish king, Robert the Bruce. Much of the Romanesque Norman priory was destroyed in a fire in 1289. It was rebuilt in the Gothic style on a grander scale over the following century, and is a lovely example of early Gothic architecture.



The priory prospered until the Dissolution of the Monasteries in 1540, when it was abolished along with England's other monastic communities. The priory buildings were demolished and the stone re-used in other buildings in Guisborough. The east end of the priory church was left standing with its great window forming a distinctive arch. The scale of the buildings can be judges by the figures of the young couple at the foot of the ruins of this east wall.



The other remains of the priory include a gatehouse, a dovecote and part of a vaulted undercroft. The lower courses of some other buildings survive, so it is possible to see a floor plan of some buildings.



You might have noticed a difference in the spelling of Guisborough / Gisborough. The town is spelt Guisborough and the priory, and the hall to the east are spelt Gisborough. Gisborough is thought to be the earlier spelling.



Ian