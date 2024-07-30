Previous
Gisborough Priory, Picnic Area by fishers
Photo 2959

Gisborough Priory, Picnic Area

To the south of the ruins at Gisborough Priory is an attractive area of gardens, with a variety of facilities. I really liked the setting of this picnic area below the trees, though as you can see it wasn't very busy.

I suspect the area really comes into its own during school term time when there are school visits here, and a variety of activities organised. Just beyond this area is a storytelling corner, with an impressive throne-like seat for the storyteller, created from a tree trunk.

I have to admit we didn't use the picnic area - we used a bench at the east end of the Monks Walk for out lunch, where we could enjoy beautiful views.

Casablanca ace
I love the idea of a storytelling corner among the trees
July 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Like Casa, I too love the idea of the story telling corner. When I was a child I wanted to be the “Princess” on TV who told stories sitting in front of a fairy tale castle drawn piece of scenery. Of course, this was in ‘50’s black and white. You brought back early memories 😊
July 30th, 2024  
