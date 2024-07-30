Gisborough Priory, Picnic Area

To the south of the ruins at Gisborough Priory is an attractive area of gardens, with a variety of facilities. I really liked the setting of this picnic area below the trees, though as you can see it wasn't very busy.



I suspect the area really comes into its own during school term time when there are school visits here, and a variety of activities organised. Just beyond this area is a storytelling corner, with an impressive throne-like seat for the storyteller, created from a tree trunk.



I have to admit we didn't use the picnic area - we used a bench at the east end of the Monks Walk for out lunch, where we could enjoy beautiful views.



Ian