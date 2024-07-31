Gisborough Priory, Storytelling Corner

Two more shots from our trip to Guisborough last weekend, and here you can see the storytelling corner, near the picnic area shown in yesterday's shot.



I really like the impressive chair for the storyteller, although it is beginning to show signs of its age. Around it are sections from a tree, and a selection of fallen branches, for children to sit on when listening to the storyteller. A lovely setting and one which I'm sure ant visiting children will be entranced by.



Adults are not neglected either - on some afternoons (including the afternoon we were there), guided tours of the site are available with a knowledgeable guide.



Ian