Gisborough Priory, Storytelling Corner by fishers
Photo 2960

Gisborough Priory, Storytelling Corner

Two more shots from our trip to Guisborough last weekend, and here you can see the storytelling corner, near the picnic area shown in yesterday's shot.

I really like the impressive chair for the storyteller, although it is beginning to show signs of its age. Around it are sections from a tree, and a selection of fallen branches, for children to sit on when listening to the storyteller. A lovely setting and one which I'm sure ant visiting children will be entranced by.

Adults are not neglected either - on some afternoons (including the afternoon we were there), guided tours of the site are available with a knowledgeable guide.

Casablanca ace
What a grand armchair that is too! How lovely that they have guided tours as well.
July 31st, 2024  
