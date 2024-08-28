Hogweed

Still beside the River Leven at Stokesley, and I spotted this hogweed seed head against a sheltered part of the riverbank, and I couldn't resist this shot.



Hogweed is a native plant (unlike its dangerous alien relative, giant hogweed) which is abundant in hedgerows, roadside verges, waste grounds and rough grasslands. As a member of the carrot family (an umbellifer), it displays large, umbrella-like clusters of creamy-white flowers between May and August (although it can flower all year-round) which are attractive to a range of insects. Seed heads form after flowering, with the seeds having a striped pattern.



The hollow stems of hogweed were traditionally used in many children's games as water guns, pea-shooters and swords. Its sap is less toxic than that of giant hogweed (and some other umbellifers), so doesn't cause the same skin irritation.



Ian