Wildlife Arch

The next stage of our Moorsbus trip last weekend was to the Moors Centre at Danby, in Eskdale towards the north-eastern part of the Moors. This is a National Park visitor centre, in what was once a shooting lodge, and has a variety of facilities, including a shop, cafe, art gallery, woodland and parkland.



There have been a few changes since our last visit, with a reconstructed adventure playground which is now wheelchair accessible. There is also a new wooden arch over the entrance to the garden in front of the centre, with wood carvings of birds that can be seen in the area. These three shots are examples, with a woodpecker, an owl and a swift in the photos.



There was also an attractive display of paintings of birds in the art gallery as well. It is always interesting to see the latest exhibition, with a new display roughly every six weeks.



Ian