Roseberry Topping

A last shot from our Moorsbus adventure last weekens, and a view of Roseberry Topping taken from the Moorsbus as we passed by.



At one time there were several places where photos of Roseberry Topping could be taken from the bus, though in recent years the hedgerows have been allowed to grow much higher and thicker making photos more of a challenge.



In this shot I've caught some of the hedgerow and trees, but I quite liked the impression of speed it gives as our bus continues on its journey back towards Great Ayton and Stokesley.



This is our last post for this week, we will be back again on Monday. Meanwhile we hope that you all have a lovely weekend.



Ian