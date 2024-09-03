Sutton Park

Sutton on the Forest is around 8 miles to the north of York, and is served by an hourly bus service from York which serves a number of attractive villages in the area.



Sutton Park is close to the heart of the town, and ther is a bus stop beside the entrance to the grounds of Sutton Park.



The house at Sutton Park was built in the mid 1750s and replaced an earlier Jacobean house. A very knowledgeable lady took us on a fascinating tour of the house, before we spent quite a long time exploring the gardens.



This shot shows the view towards the house from the gardens.



Ian