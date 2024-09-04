Canal Pond, Sutton Park

The canal pond runs along the lowest of three terraces on the south side of the house at Sutton Park. It is an attractive series of gardens, and I hope that we might make another visit earlier next summer.
The house is still a family home, and probably because of that the gardens are only open for July and August, and the house is only open during August.
What is quite surprising is that I have known about this place for quite a few years and this was my first visit. I wish I had visited much earlier!