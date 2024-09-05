Previous
Treasure Flower by fishers
Photo 2986

Treasure Flower

Many garden flowers are past their best as we appproach autumn, but my eye was caught by this bright and bold flower while we were exploring the gardens at Sutton Park last week.

Gazania rigens, sometimes called treasure flower, is a species of flowering plant in the family Asteraceae, native to coastal areas of southern Africa. It is naturalised elsewhere and is widely cultivated as an ornamental plant.

I really like the alternative name of treasure flower, and think it really reflects the richness of the colours.

Ian
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
818% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Stunning gazania. I grew them once bit they only opened in the sun and it was a grey Summer!
September 5th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture with lovey light, colors, details
September 5th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
September 5th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise