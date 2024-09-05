Treasure Flower

Many garden flowers are past their best as we appproach autumn, but my eye was caught by this bright and bold flower while we were exploring the gardens at Sutton Park last week.



Gazania rigens, sometimes called treasure flower, is a species of flowering plant in the family Asteraceae, native to coastal areas of southern Africa. It is naturalised elsewhere and is widely cultivated as an ornamental plant.



I really like the alternative name of treasure flower, and think it really reflects the richness of the colours.



Ian