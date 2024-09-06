York Trailblazers

The latest temporary trail around the city, designed to educate and entertain, is called York Trailblazers. There are seventeen locations to find, and at each one there is a much larger than real life metal sculpture of a Tansy Beetle, with the back of each one decorated to record the exploits of an unsung hero.



The real tansy beetle is a rare small green insect, whose main food is the tansy plant after which it is named. The back of the tansy beetle is a bright metallic green colour. In the UK it is found almost exclusively along a 30 mile stretch of the River Ouse, centred on York. In recent years efforts have been made to relocate tansy beetles to other locations, but so far with little success. Efforts have also been made to protect their environment around York.



The metal tansy beetle in the photos is located beside the Merchant Adventurers Hall in Piccadilly, and the accompanying information board tells the story of Delma Tomlin:-



"Delma Tomlin MBE is a living trailblazer. Her achievements and energy are rarely matched.

Delma came to York in 1984 to administer the York Festival & Mystery Plays and loved the city far too much to ever leave – championing the move to return the Mystery Plays to the streets of the city and was CEO of the Millennium production in York Minster. As the founder of the National Centre for Early Music, based within the medieval church of St Margaret’s in Walmgate, Delma has been a pivotal figure in music making - focusing her energies on supporting young professional musicians locally, nationally and internationally - and flying the flag for York whenever possible. A member of the York Merchant Adventurers Company, in 2022 Delma became the first woman to be Governor since the Company’s inauguration over 650 years ago in 1357. She doesn’t plan to be the last!"



