After my visit to the railway station for photos of the steam hauled charter to Scarborough, I walked over Lendal Bridge and into the Museum Gardens.



As usual the gardens were quite busy, but it is always nice to see the variety of plants on display. There is also a return of the 'Ghosts in the Gardens' display, which has taken place each autumn since 2021. More of that to come in a future post.



The gardens contain an interesting mix of summer flowers and autumn colours in some of the trees. My attention was caught by this dahlia with the sunlight on it, and a visitor perched on it. I'm not sure what the difference is in the appearance of a wasp and a hoverfly, so I don't know which this insect is, but I do know there has recently been quite a number of people receiving wasp stings on the riverside path that runs along the edge of the gardens.



Part of the Museum Gardens is an edible garden, and I spent quite a while sitting enjoying the sunshine and the relative quiet of this area before catching the bus home.



